D2C+ provides a true circular economy that extends beyond simply relisting returned and used products

The Bowdoin Group Rings in Q3 Appointing a Director of Marketing and New Hires for Continued Growth. The Bowdoin Group, an executive search firm with deep expertise in leadership search and strategic build-outs for innovative companies, announced the next expansion of their growth efforts, including the strategic hiring of a new Director of Marketing, to scale marketing and branding. A total of nine new hires, including two Senior Consultants, a Consultant, and five new associates were brought in to support the firm’s forecasted strong growth for the rest of 2021 and into 2022. It is the firm’s largest hiring group in its more than 25 year history.