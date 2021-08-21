SURVEY: How Should Berkeley County Spend $44M It Received In Federal Funding?

Let Berkeley County know how you think it should spend money it received from the federal government to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. – Berkeley County wants to know how residents think it should spend $44 million in federal funds as part of the American Rescue Plan Act.

On March 11, 2021, President Joe Biden signed the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 ( H.R. 1319 ) into law. The $1.9 trillion package is intended to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, including the public health and economic impacts.

This act includes direct funding to local municipalities nationwide, including Berkeley County, which received $44,268,263 (50% in May 2021 and the remaining 50% to be paid in 2022).

The federal funds can be used in the following ways:

COVID-19 Response

Vaccination Programs

Medical care

Testing

Contact tracing

Isolation and Quarantine

Medical or public health access for vulnerable populations

Public health surveillance

Health care capacity enhancement

Capital investments in mitigation tactics in public facilities

Personal protective equipment (PPE) purchases

Prevention and mitigation in congregate living facilities and schools

Ventilation improvements in congregate and health care settings

Public health data system enhancements

Behavioral Health

Mental health treatment

Substance misuse treatment

Crisis intervention

Outreach to promote access to health and social services

Payroll

Public health, health care, human services, public safety, and others who work on COVID-19 response

Payroll and benefit costs for employees or units/divisions primary dedicated to COVID-19 response

Households

Food assistance, rent, mortgage, utilities

Counseling and legal aid to prevent eviction or homelessness

Cash assistance

Burial assistance

Survivor’s benefits

Home repairs and weatherization

Internet access or digital literary assistance

Job training to address negative economic or public health impacts

Public Sector

Rehiring public sector staff up to pre-pandemic levels

Replenishing unemployment insurance (UI) trust funds up to pre-pandemic levels

Building internal capacity to implement economic relief programs, with investments in data analysis, targeted outreach, technology infrastructure, and impact evaluations

Hardest-hit Communities

Limited to spending within a Qualified Census Tract, families living in Qualified Census Tracts, other populations, households, or geographic areas disproportionately impacted by the pandemic

Community health workers, public benefits navigators, remediation of lead hazards, and community violence intervention programs

Services to address individuals experiencing homelessness, affordable housing development, housing vouchers, and residential counseling and housing navigation assistance to facilitate moves to neighborhoods with high economic opportunity

New or expanded early learning services, additional resources for high-poverty school districts, educational services like tutoring or afterschool programs and services to address social emotional and mental health needs

New or expanded high quality child care, home visiting programs for families with young children, and enhanced services for child welfare-involved families and foster youth

Small Businesses & Nonprofits

Loans or grants to mitigate revenue declines, closures (e.g., payroll and benefits support, employee retention, mortgage, rent, utilities, other operating costs)

Loans, grants or in-kind assistance to implement prevention or mitigation tactics (e.g., social distancing, enhanced cleaning, barriers, or partitions, vaccination, testing, contact tracing)

Technical assistance, counseling, or other services to assist business planning

Support for tourism, travel, and hospitality sectors

Providing premium pay for essential workers

Any work preformed by an employee of the state, local, or tribal government

Staff at nursing homes, hospitals, and home-care settings

Workers at farms, food production facilities, grocery stores, and restaurants

Janitors and sanitation workers

Public health and safety staff

Truck drivers, transit staff, and warehouse workers

Child care workers, educators, and school staff

Social service and human services staff

Retrospective and prospective premium pay permissible

Staff working for third-party contractors in eligible sectors

Investing in water, sewer, and broadband infrastructure

Drinking water infrastructure projects, such as building or upgrading facilities and transmission, distribution, and storage systems, including the replacement of lead service lines

Waster water infrastructure projects, including constructing publicly-owned treatment infrastructure, managing and treating stormwater or subsurface drainage water, facilitating water reuse, and securing publicly-owned treatment works

Projects that address the impacts of climate change

Aligns eligible projects with the Clean Water State Revolving Fund and Drinking Water State Revolving Fund

Encourages projects to use strong labor standards, including project labor agreements and community benefits agreements that offer wages at or above the prevailing rate and include local hire provisions

BROADBAND INFRASTRUCTURE

I nvestments in areas that are currently unserved or underserved (i.e., lacking a wireline connection that reliably delivers minimum speeds of 25Mbps download and 3Mbps upload)

Prioritize projects that achieve last-mile connections to households and businesses

Projects that deliver services offering reliable 100Mbps download and 100 Mbps upload speeds, unless impracticable due to topography, geography, or cost

Fiber optic investments

Replacing lost public sector revenue

Broad latitude to support government services, up to the amount of the lost revenue

Includes revenue from taxes, current charges, and miscellaneous general revenue

Calculated at four points in time: December 31 2020; December 31, 2021; December 31, 2022; and December 31, 2020

Upon receiving payments, recipients may immediately calculate revenue loss for the period ending December 31, 2020

Excludes refunds and other correcting transactions, proceeds from issuance of debt or the sale of investments, agency or private trust transactions, and revenue generated by utilities and insurance trusts

Includes intergovernmental transfers between state and local governments, but excludes transfers from the federal government

Recipients must calculate revenue on an entity-wide basis rather than a source-by-source basis

Includes current charges that would be included in the Census Bureau’s definition of stat or local government general revenue from own sources, such as revenue of facilities operated by a government (swimming pools, recreational marinas and piers, golf courses, skating rinks, museums, zoos, etc.); auxiliary facilities in public recreation areas (camping areas, refreshment stands, gift shops, etc.); lease or use fees from stadiums, auditoriums, and community and convention centers; and rentals from concessions at such facilities

Berkeley County residents with a valid address are encouraged to fill out a short survey on how the money should be spent. Click on this link to be taken to the survey. It takes approximately 10 minutes or less to complete.

