Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

D2C+ provides a true circular economy that extends beyond simply relisting returned and used products

Times Union
 7 days ago

DALLAS (PRWEB) August 21, 2021. A major online retailer announced last week that it was launching initiatives to give returned electronics a second chance at being sold by online sellers instead of forcing them to the scrap heap. The move comes after a report by British ITV that the retailer previously prohibited the returned products being sold on its platform and that the company simply destroyed the products.

www.timesunion.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Circular Economy#Online Retail#Fast Product#Retail Company#British#Itv#Prweb#Amp#D2c D2c#Https D2cplusllc Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
BusinessThrive Global

Justin Marcucci Of Endava: “Data is the fuel of the digital future”

Most businesses fail to capture, analyze, and leverage all the data their products generate. In the digital future, businesses will need to have flexible and immediate access to all their user data and build products that use that data to hyper-personalize their customer experiences — not just displaying a user’s preferences, but making contextually accurate decisions on their behalf.
San Francisco, CATimes Union

Amazon teams with Affirm to offer buy-now-pay-later option

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Amazon is teaming with payments company Affirm to offer online shoppers a buy-now-pay-later option that does not involve credit cards. San Francisco-based Affirm Holdings Inc. announced Friday that its flexible payment service will soon be available on Amazon.com. The news sent Affirm's stock up more than...
BusinessTimes Union

Lextegrity Secures Additional $5 Million Funding Round To Accelerate Growth And Expand Compliance Platform Capability

CHICAGO (PRWEB) August 27, 2021. Lextegrity Inc., the pioneering compliance risk automation and analytics software company, has closed a $5 million funding round from existing investor Prescott General Partners, LLC (“Prescott”), bringing total external funding to date to $8.2 million. Prescott previously led an investment round of $3.2M into Lextegrity in October 2019. Lextegrity will use the capital to service demand from its growing global customer base, expand its go-to-market capability and drive the development of its Integrity Gateway platform, which enables organizations to prevent and detect fraud, corruption, sanctions violations and conflicts of interest.
TechnologyTimes Union

BH Garage Door is Launching Its Brand-New, Upgraded, and Enhanced Website

CHICAGO (PRWEB) August 27, 2021. BH Garage Door Inc, based in Chicago, has been operating since 1991, specializing strictly in professional garage door repair and maintenance. The company supplements its offer with the most innovative and trouble-free drives for garage doors based on revolutionary technologies. With customers in mind, BH Garage Door Inc provides comprehensive services, realizing individual orders on time and at affordable prices. BH Garage Door Inc has launched a new version of their website, modified visually, functionally, as well as linguistically. The new platform does not only display a modern graphic design but, above all, easier navigation and better readability of the information posted.
Businessthepaypers.com

Gap acquires ecommerce startup Drapr

US-based retailer Gap has acquired Drapr, an ecommerce startup and online application based on technology that enables customers to quickly create 3D avatars and virtually try on clothing. Drapr is designed to help customers find the best clothing size and fit for their personal style and body type, while helping...
EnvironmentInhabitat.com

Higg provides a sustainability report for consumer products

The race is on to battle climate change in notable and impactful ways. While every citizen can help by reducing emissions and lowering their carbon footprint, the largest contributors to the problem are businesses. Even companies with good intentions when it comes to monitoring materials and manufacturing may be contributing to the problem more than they think. Higg is a technological solution to this problem that addresses the issue by providing a score for a product’s impact.
EconomyThomasNet Industrial News Room

The Subscription Economy Is Growing with a Focus on People, Not Product

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A subscription business model sees organizations collecting recurring revenue from...
Businesspharmaceutical-technology.com

Rheaply Offers Sustainable Asset Management to Scale Circular Economy

Concept: Chicago-based asset recovery startup Rheaply has built a B2B SaaS resource management and exchange platform to help organizations better visualize, quantify and utilize their physical assets. The startup intends to leverage the potential of a circular economy for net-zero waste, reuse, sustainable procurement and inventory management, taking actions against climate change.
BusinessTimes Union

Growth Continues at The Bowdoin Group with New Director of Marketing and Strategic Hires

The Bowdoin Group Rings in Q3 Appointing a Director of Marketing and New Hires for Continued Growth. The Bowdoin Group, an executive search firm with deep expertise in leadership search and strategic build-outs for innovative companies, announced the next expansion of their growth efforts, including the strategic hiring of a new Director of Marketing, to scale marketing and branding. A total of nine new hires, including two Senior Consultants, a Consultant, and five new associates were brought in to support the firm’s forecasted strong growth for the rest of 2021 and into 2022. It is the firm’s largest hiring group in its more than 25 year history.
EconomyWired UK

Data shows the true productivity cost of the city exodus

When Kodak began its slow slide towards bankruptcy from its peak in 1996, the community of scientists and inventors working at the company’s headquarters in Rochester, New York, dwindled and vanished. But their exodus caused a ripple effect: since then, the inventors in the city who were not associated with Kodak produced around 20 per cent fewer patents, and the ones they did devise were of lesser quality.
SoftwareTimes Union

Mainsail Partners Announces Transition of ResMan into Inhabit IQ Portfolio

SAN FRANCISCO (PRWEB) August 27, 2021. Mainsail Partners announced today a transaction under which its portfolio company ResMan, a business management software for the property management industry, will join Inhabit IQ, a collective of tech-forward companies serving the vacation and property management industries. “This is an incredible milestone for our...
BusinessTimes Union

Don Apgar, Payments Industry Leader, Joins Mercator Advisory Group

Mercator Advisory Group adds industry veteran to lead its Merchant Services practice. Mercator Advisory Group, the leading independent research and advisory services firm exclusively focused on the payments industry, today announces the appointment of Donald Apgar to the firm’s research leadership team as Director of its Merchant Services practice. Don brings an extensive background in all facets of the payments industry and will leverage his extensive knowledge and experience in merchant acquiring to deliver valuable insights for Mercator’s clients.
Businessmartechseries.com

Brandzooka Ranks in the Top 1000 of the Fastest Growing Private Companies in the Inc. 5000

Self-service Digital Marketing Platform Grew by 516%, Earning its Second Year on the List. Inc. magazine revealed that Brandzooka is on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
Small BusinessPosted by
pymnts

Barclays, Simply Business Team To Give SMBs Insurance Provider Access

Barclays announced a partnership with U.K. small business insurance provider Simply Business on Wednesday (August 18) that will allow small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to get a business insurance quote from several insurance companies through Barclays.co.uk or over the phone. “We’re passionate about helping entrepreneurs protect the businesses they have...
MarketsInvestopedia

Beyond Crypto: Investing in the Digital Assets Economy

The growing popularity of cryptocurrencies has paved the way for a digital transformation, and along with the rise of digital assets such as non-fungible tokens (NFTs), new opportunities for investors are emerging from the digital assets ecosystem. Over the past year alone, interest in digital assets has increased considerably, spurred by many of the changes resulting from COVID-19. As companies have shifted away from cash, digital assets have helped to bridge the gaps caused by the pandemic.
EconomyPosted by
BGR.com

A new $1,400 stimulus check will be sent to millions of Americans, but there’s a big catch

The stimulus question that so many people have been asking — is a fourth stimulus check in the cards? — is finally starting to be answered. For some of you, at least. This is not to say that the federal government is necessarily pressing forward with an all-new round of payments, either. It’s wildly optimistic to suggest that will happen anytime soon, given the rock-solid wall of opposition that would meet any effort by the Biden administration to crank up the stimulus machine again this year. Rather, the fourth stimulus check update that we’ll share with you below reflects two...

Comments / 0

Community Policy