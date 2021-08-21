Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

Gervonta Davis Sad Plane Crash Video Revealed

Wrestling-edge.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoxer Gervonta Davis was involved in a minor plane crash today, and he documented it in a video below. While Luke Rockhold and Islam Makhachev compete in two different weight classes with Rockhold currently in the UFC’s Light Heavyweight division and Makhachev current in the company’s lightweight division – there is no doubt that the two are currently some of the UFC’s best. Luke Rockhold’s ‘drunken meltdown’ at bar was recently revealed.

wrestling-edge.com

Comments / 61

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gervonta Davis
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Islam Makhachev
Person
Luke Rockhold
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball#Plane Crash#Combat#Light Heavyweight#Rt Sport#Sportskeeda
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
UFCmymmanews.com

Dustin Poirier says Islam Makhachev is the toughest fight at lightweight

Dustin Poirier believes Islam Makhachev is the toughest fight at lightweight. Ever since Khabib Nurmagomdov retired, he along with several other AKA fighters like Daniel Cormier have said Makhachev is the best lightweight and it’s only a matter of time before he becomes the champ. For Poirier, he believes Makhachev is the toughest fight at lightweight due to his style and being so similar to Nurmagomedov.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Conor McGregor Sister Shows Body In Revealing Dress

Aoife McGregor, the sister of UFC star Conor McGregor recently took to her Instagram account and posted a short video clip flaunting her tanned body in a revealing, light pinkish-purple colored dress. Vitor Belfort makes bold comments on Conor McGregor. The former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Vitor Belfort recently made...
Las Vegas, NVMMAmania.com

Watch Manny Pacquiao vs. Yordenis Ugas full fight video highlights

Reigning WBA (Super) Welterweight champion Yordenis Ugas (27-4, 12 KO) pulled off the biggest win of his career last night (Sat., Aug. 21, 2021) live on FITE/FOX pay-per-view (PPV) from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, when he upset the legendary Manny Pacquiao (62-8-2, 39 KO) via unanimous decision.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Amanda Nunes To Be Stripped Of UFC Title?

Julianna Peña was supposed to co-headline UFC 265 on Saturday against Amanda Nunes. But the latter had tesed positive for COVID-19. The double-champ could not compete and “The Venezuelan Vixen” was furious. Dana White nixed Julianna Peña vs Amanda Nunes. The 31-year-old Peña was left frustrated by the recent turn...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Sasha Banks Bombshell Medical News Revealed

It was recently revealed that ‘The Boss’ Sasha Banks and WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair were pulled from multiple house shows over this past weekend due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’. This caused some confusion since WWE were still promoting the highly-hyped encounter between Banks and Belair despite this unheard of development. Sasha Banks’s bold message to John Cena recently leaked.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE ‘Biggest Star Of All Time’ Quits Company?

Update: The identity of the star who has quit has been revealed. WrestlingInc.com’s Raj Giri has tweeted that one of WWE’s biggest stars of all time has quit the company. He tweeted, “I’m also hearing that a big name asked for their release and got it, might be public tomorrow. Once I get a second and third source on it, it will be up.”
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Former WWE Champion ‘Went Broke’ After Quitting

The former WWE star Batista went on to try out his luck in the field of acting following his stint in Vince McMahon’s company. He is currently one of the top actors in Hollywood and doing well. However, he had to go through some hardships when he left pro wrestling...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon Demands ‘Burial’ Of Top WWE Diva

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon was reportedly the brain behind the return of Becky Lynch, who has been away from the company for a year due to pregnancy. She went on to challenge Bianca Belair for the WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam as Sasha Banks who was scheduled for the match could not compete. ‘The Man’ shockingly squashed Bianca Belair and the decision of the outcome for the way it happened was lambasted.
Scottsdale, AZWrestling-edge.com

Logan Paul & Woman Throw Punches In Leaked Video

The Youtubers-turned-pro- boxers Logan Paul and Jake Paul were recently spotted shadow boxing. Amanda Serrano, who is the unified featherweight world champion recently took to her Twitter account and posted a video clip. It saw her throwing some punches as she was alongside Paul Brothers, doing some shadow boxing. She...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Diva Pregnant With Top Star’s Baby

Candice LeRae is pregnant with Johnny Gargano’s baby! See the photo below. As many of our readers are well aware of, WWE basically gave away stars so that AEW could take them. Heck, even Vince McMahon stated that maybe WWE could help out AEW by cutting their roster down a ton. As it seems, AEW are doing very well with their roster that hosts many former WWE stars and will continue to host such as 90-day clauses start to dwindle down. Now, just who could be the next one from WWE that will make a huge statement in AEW with a title match? Roman Reigns Tells Top WWE Star To Retire.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Keith Lee Reveals Heartbreaking News From Doctor

WWE star Keith Lee recently made his return to the company after a sudden and long hiatus. During the period, the fans speculated about his ill health. ‘The Limitless’ had said that he would discuss his absence from the company. Keith Lee opens up on the absence. He recently spoke...
Wrestling-edge.com

Dana White Fires UFC Star On His Birthday

UFC Executive Dana White might have to explain himself for this one! According to his coach at Xtreme Couture, Eric Nicksick, top UFC featherweight Justin Jaynes was cut on his birthday. Taking to social media via Twitter, Nicksick made the revelation when discussing the business practices of White and the UFC. Is Dana White losing this A-List star to Bellator?
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Is WWE Diva Quitting After Surprise Pregnancy?

WWE star couple Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae recently announced that they are set to become parents. They have been congratulated by several figures of the wrestling world. Candice LeRae breaks her silence on possible absence due to pregnancy. Candice and Johnny are expecting their baby to arrive in February...
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

Charlotte Flair makes an interesting revelation about Becky Lynch

We know very well that often the public in wrestling can be very annoying when they want, especially with inappropriate or unsolicited choirs that can put those in the ring in difficulty. When the road tour resumed after the pandemic, the biggest fear was that the WWE Universe could use these chants to annoy and try in vain to be cooler.
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Floyd Mayweather ‘Embarrassing’ DM’s Photo Leaks

The YouTuber turned professional boxer, Jake Paul is set to square off against the former UFC Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley on August 29 in a boxing match. Currently, the odds are in favor of Jake Paul even if Tyron Woodley is definitely the biggest opponent for Jake Paul so far. Jake Paul might be faking an injury for his upcoming boxing match against Tyron Woodley.
Combat SportsPosted by
CinemaBlend

Mike Tyson Has Some Advice For His Son Who Wants To Fight Jake Paul

Mike Tyson’s son wants in on the fight game. More specifically, he wants to fight Jake Paul. Some fathers might enjoy watching their sons follow in their footsteps, but let the record show, the former Heavyweight Champion Of The World is not one of those dads. He wants no part of his son Amir boxing and in fact, has some advice for what he should do instead.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Becky Lynch ‘Rips Off’ Goldberg At SummerSlam

As I’ve stated in other articles and as many have stated elsewhere, the decision to have Becky Lynch totally squash Bianca Belair in under thirty seconds was an awful move by WWE creative. Of course, this wasn’t the first time that WWE have come up with this idea as a star of theirs has been around the ring for years squashing others in very similar fashion. Sasha Banks ‘Bad’ Backstage Rumor Leaks.

Comments / 61

Community Policy