Barton County, KS

Agriculture and infrastucture

Great Bend Tribune
 7 days ago

As of Aug. 17 much of the North Central part of Kansas saw the abnormally dry to moderate drought area expand with northeast Barton County falling seeing a slight expansion of moderate drought. The recent scattered rains will be reflected in this week’s report. Northwest Kansas is essentially unchanged and ranges from abnormally dry to a small area of severe drought. The six to ten-day outlook (Aug. 25 to 29) indicates above normal temperatures and normal to slightly above normal precipitation. The eight to 14-day outlook (Aug. 27 to Sept. 2) actually indicates more of the same with intensifying heat normal to below normal rainfall. These conditions should speed up corn grain maturation. Dryland soybean yields will likely suffer without significant rains. Much of the grain sorghum is further along and can better handle these conditions than soybeans.

www.gbtribune.com

