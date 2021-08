A few years ago, one of my freelance jobs was to transcribe podcasts for a top real estate professional in the Toronto market. Each week, he’d record a new podcast about a topic that had been on his mind lately. Sometimes it was a rant about something in the industry that made him angry, like journalists reporting incorrect information about the real estate market. Sometimes it was an idea he wanted to share with the public and others in the industry, or information to help realtors excel in their business.