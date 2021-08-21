Cancel
This Week’s Inspiring Horoscopes From Rob Brezsny’s ‘Free Will Astrology’

By Good News Network
Good News Network
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFREE WILL ASTROLOGY – Week beginning August 20, 2021. Author Katherine Mansfield once told her friend Virginia Woolf, “You put me in touch with my own soul.” I’m sorry Mansfield didn’t previously have that precious connection, but I’m elated that Woolf helped her make it. In the coming weeks, I expect you will encounter an abundance of influences like Woolf: people and animals and places and experiences that can bring you into more intimate contact with your soul. I hope you take full advantage.

