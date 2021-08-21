This Week’s Inspiring Horoscopes From Rob Brezsny’s ‘Free Will Astrology’

Leo season is a time to put yourself first. After the cosmic events of Cancer season, you definitely deserve it. To me, there are definitely a couple reasons why these two seasons take place one after the other: they’re the king and queen of the sky and, therefore, a bit of a package deal; they represent two very different sides of the human experience. The moon (Cancer’s planetary ruler) speaks to our inner emotions, our body, and how we nurture it, while the sun (Leo’s planetary ruler) speaks to how we shine, what we’re known for, and how we express ourselves. It’s only right that Leo season takes place at the height of summer, when temperatures are at their hottest and you’re likely wearing minimal clothing to soak up the sun’s rays. Leo season is a time for your confidence to really be pushed to the forefront, and the new moon in Leo on Aug. 8 is leading the way. You’ll see this in the ways it affects your zodiac sign.