1 dead, another injured in early morning shooting in Cleveland

Cleveland police are investigating after a 32-year-old man was killed and another man was injured in a shooting that occurred early Saturday morning.

Around 2:15 a.m., officers were called to the area of East 93rd Street and Gorman Avenue for a report of a shooting. Cleveland Fire were the first on the scene and were administering aid to two victims when officers arrived.

The first victim, a 32-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second victim, a 34-year-old man, was transported to MetroHealth Medical Center where he continues to be treated, according to police.

Police said that preliminary information indicates the two men were traveling in a vehicle when they were approached by two other vehicles. The occupants of the two other vehicles then shot into the victims' vehicle, striking them both before fleeing the scene.

No arrests have been made at this time and the incident remains under investigation.

Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County is offering up to $5,000 cash reward for anonymous tips in regards to the homicide. Tipsters can call 216-25CRIME or online .

