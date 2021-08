Borussia Dortmund are reportedly in talks to sign Manchester United right-back Diogo Dalot ahead of next week’s transfer deadline day. Borussia Dortmund would like to sign a right-back before the transfer window closes next Tuesday. They have been linked with a number of names in recent weeks. And joining that list now is Manchester United right-back Diogo Dalot. According to Sky Sports, the Black and Yellows are interested in Dalot and are looking to sign him on loan with an option to buy at the end of the season.