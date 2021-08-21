DPS: Pedestrian hit, killed by a passing semi-truck on I-10

One person was killed after being hit by a passing semi-truck early Saturday morning, the Arizona Department of Public Safety says.

Troopers responded to a call at around 3:11 a.m. on westbound Interstate 10 near milepost 289, near Marsh Station Road, where a pedestrian was hit by a semi-truck that had passed by.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the semi-truck did not stop and there are no details on it at this time.

No further information was immediately released.

