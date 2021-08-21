Cancel
Arkansas State

Arkansas reports over 30 new COVID-19 deaths for second day in a row

 7 days ago

Arkansas reported Saturday that 31 more Arkansans died due to COVID-19, as the state saw over 2,500 new cases.

The Arkansas Department of Health's report showed that 2 more people were put on ventilators, which increases the state's record high with 345 people total.

Governor Asa Hutchinson said that many shots given were second doses, with nearly 10,000 Arkansans becoming fully vaccinated against the virus: commending the state's effort in improving vaccination rates.

"Today's reports shows a much-needed improvement in vaccinations. Most of these are second doses, which means more Arkansans are on their way to being fully immunized. Our work to get Arkansans vaccinated cannot stop. Please do your part," Hutchinson said.

Key facts to know:

  • Total cases: 434,027 (+2,520 )
  • Total deaths: 6,645 ( +31 )
  • Currently hospitalized: 1,362 (-35)
  • Fully immunized: 1,158,725 (+9,268)

