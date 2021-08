With a handful of players taking advantage of an extra year of eligibility (given by the NCAA due to the COVID-19 Pandemic that drastically affected the 2020 season) P.J. Fleck leads one of the oldest and most experienced football teams in the nation. Minnesota returns the reigning Big Ten RB of the year and his offensive line should even be better this year. Does Minnesota really have a chance to win the Big Ten West? Below I give 10 reasons why I think they will. I will also add my 3 biggest worries that could come true and hinder their goal to become Big Ten West Champions.