Ohio State names C.J. Stroud starting quarterback

The Ohio State quarterback controversy is over, at least for now, as C.J. Stroud is officially the Buckeyes’ starter for Week 1 against Minnesota.

Head coach Ryan Day announced the news on Saturday. Bill Landis of The Athletic reported what Day had to say about the decision — and how Stroud separated himself from the pack:

“His decision-making, his leadership skills, his accuracy. And now we have to go prepare to win a game. I’m proud of him. Happy for him. The other guys in the room understand that this is a long season, and that room has to be strong. It takes everybody in that room. That’s been the message. The focus has to be on development but also encouraging the other guys in that room. That whole room has had a good camp.”

That doesn’t exactly slam the door on pivoting to another player at some point, but at least for now, Stroud has the chance to take the gig and run with it.

True freshman Kyle McCord made an impression during the spring, and Jack Miller was the other incumbent vying for the QB1 gig. In the end, Stroud was the clear choice to be given the reins as Justin Fields ‘ successor.

But Stroud needs to play at a high level to keep Miller, McCord and another late-addition frosh off the field.

Quinn Ewers was initially going to be the 2022 class’ most prized recruit. Instead, he gave up his final year of high school eligibility to get to Columbus a full season early. Ewers reported to practice this week, which meant it was probably too little, too late to push Stroud for the top spot on the depth chart.

It’ll be interesting to see how Ewers progresses, and whether he can ascend past Miller or McCord to truly challenge for playing time. The Buckeyes might be content to redshirt him, yet Ewers has the type of raw talent that’s hard to keep off the field.

Bottom line, though: Stroud was the right choice.

C.J. Stroud has all-around skill set to thrive as Ohio State’s starting QB

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (14) celebrates after scoring a rushing touchdown with Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) during the fourth quarter of a NCAA Division I football game between the Michigan State Spartans and the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Michigan. Credit: Joshua A. Bickel/Columbus Dispatch via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Day also noted, per Landis, that Stroud has plenty of arm strength, but doesn’t solely rely on that, flashing the ability to throw with anticipation.

“[Stroud] has a strong arm, and he has accuracy, but he has anticipation and touch as well. Those are really good traits to have,” Day said.

Fox Sports Radio’s Aaron Torres, prior to Saturday’s announcement, passed along a Stroud anecdote from a former Pro Bowl NFL wide receiver that should have Buckeye Nation ecstatic:

And succeeding through the air isn’t the only area where Stroud excels.

The only official attempt as a passer or runner Stroud had as a true freshman last season resulted in a 48-yard touchdown run against Michigan State. So, in addition to having the throwing chops to run Ohio State’s offense, Stroud can clearly rip off a big run as well.

As much deserved hype as Ewers is getting, it might be best to let him sit and learn for at least 2021. Stroud is generating considerable hype of his own, and it’s not like he was a slouch coming to Ohio State, ranking as 247Sports’ No. 2 pro-style QB in the class of 2020 .

With an excellent 1-2 punch in Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson to support him at receiver and a veteran back in Master Teague III to spearhead the rushing attack, all the ingredients are in place for Stroud to thrive.

