Toosii Says He'd Give Up His Career For His Relationship

By Joe Abrams
hotnewhiphop.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToosii might have the kind of love we've all been looking for... and he's not afraid to admit it. Fresh off of the release of a brand new mixtape this month, the rapper's professional life seems to be going just as well as his love life. Still, this doesn't seem to be enough for his hungry fans who are worried that his relationship is getting in the way of his career. He's allegedly been receiving hate for it and took to Twitter on Thursday to shut down anyone claiming that his girlfriend is interfering with his work.

www.hotnewhiphop.com

