Heat, dust and altitude at Vuelta a España hits the heights in Andalusia - Preview
Less than half an hour’s drive away from the Vuelta a España’s summit finish of Velefique on Sunday, fans of Clint Eastwood’s spaghetti western movies can still visit the original film sets, complete with stagecoaches, wigwams and bullet-riddled saloons. But if paying homage to Eastwood’s cowboys and gunslingers doesn’t appeal, don’t worry: on Sunday the chances of a two-wheeled GC shoot-out in the Vuelta a España are also extremely high.www.cyclingnews.com
