Tuscaloosa County, AL

Special Weather Statement issued for Tuscaloosa by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-21 15:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-21 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Tuscaloosa A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Tuscaloosa and southwestern Jefferson Counties through 400 PM CDT At 312 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Brookwood, or 12 miles northeast of Holt, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Bessemer, Hueytown, Lake View, Brookwood, North Johns, Splash Adventure, Tannehill Ironworks State Park, Bull City, Abernant, Bankhead Lock And Dam, McCalla, Promenade Tannehill, Bucksville, East Brookwood, Weller, McAdory, Lake Nicol, Caffee Junction and Lake Nicol Park. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

