Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hemphill, Lipscomb, Ochiltree, Roberts by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 15:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-21 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Hemphill; Lipscomb; Ochiltree; Roberts A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CDT FOR SOUTHERN LIPSCOMB...EASTERN ROBERTS...HEMPHILL AND SOUTHEASTERN OCHILTREE COUNTIES At 317 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles south of Canadian, moving north at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Lipscomb, Canadian, Miami, Higgins, Lora, Glazier and Lake Marvin. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH