Blount County, AL

Special Weather Statement issued for Blount, Jefferson, Winston by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-21 15:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-21 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Blount; Jefferson; Winston Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Blount, northeastern Jefferson and southeastern Winston Counties through 400 PM CDT At 317 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Nesmith to near Smith Dam to Rocky Hollow. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Sumiton, Cleveland, Dallas, Clay, Pinson, Warrior, Kimberly, Morris, Locust Fork, Trafford, Hayden, Nectar, County Line, Bangor, Blount Springs, Arkadelphia, Wilburn, Palmerdale, Smoke Rise and Smith Lake. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

