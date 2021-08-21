Cancel
Wilkes County, NC

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Wilkes by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-21 16:17:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-21 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds, as well as deadly cloud to ground lightning. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Wilkes The National Weather Service in BLACKSBURG has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Wilkes County in northwestern North Carolina * Until 500 PM EDT. * At 417 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Millers Creek, or near Wilbar, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include North Wilkesboro Wilkesboro Wilbar Cricket Wilkesboro Reservoir Buck and Maple Springs. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

