Lake Wind Advisory issued for Central and Southeast Phillips, Central and Southern Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-22 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: Central and Southeast Phillips; Central and Southern Valley; Garfield; McCone; Petroleum LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR FORT PECK LAKE * WHAT...West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected. * WHERE...Fort Peck Lake. * WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.