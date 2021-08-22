Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Sultry conditions persist across the Triad

By Monique Robinson
Posted by 
WFMY NEWS2
WFMY NEWS2
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J46P0_0bYzG7VP00

Today: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Storm. High 89.

Tonight: Isolated Evening Storm. Partly Cloudy. Low 70.

Monday: Partly Sunny. Hot. Isolated Storm. High 91.

Tuesday : Partly Sunny. Hot. Isolated. Storm. High 92.

Wednesday: Sun & Clouds. Few P.M. Storms. High 90.

WEATHER SUMMARY:

Overall it will be a nice day for outdoor activities. While the afternoon storm chance will be low at only 30%, a few isolated storms can’t be ruled out through the evening. A surface trough of low pressure combined with a daytime heating will produce a 30% storm chance. The high today will be 89, with a low near 70 overnight.

The surface trough of low pressure will remain over the area for much of this week. Also, over the next few days, weak high pressure will build over the region. This will keep us generally hot and for the most part dry. The afternoon storm chance for Monday and Tuesday will be only 20%. Highs in the lower 90’s are expected both days. Additional available moisture will bring a 40% afternoon storms chance for Wednesday through Friday with highs in the upper 80’s.

The normal high is 86, and the normal low is 68.

News: Download the new WFMY News 2 app.

Text the word APP to 336-379-5775

DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

►For the latest weather conditions and forecast text the word WEATHER to 336-379-5775

►For traffic alerts text the word TRAFFIC to 336-379-5775

Comments / 0

WFMY NEWS2

WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro, NC
26K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Greensboro local news

 https://www.wfmynews2.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Triad#Sun Clouds#90#Wfmy News#App
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
EnvironmentWDTN

High heat persists this weekend

Today will make 7 days in a row of 90 degrees or higher. With the humidity it will feel closer to the upper 90s to around 100 during peak heating hours. Late day showers and storms may provide some temporary relief from the heat. Heavy downpours and vivid lightning are possible.
Washington County, IAkciiradio.com

Drought Conditions Grow Across Washington County

While Washington County received an influx of rain this week, the latest map from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows drought conditions have spread. All of Washington County is now experiencing abnormally dry drought intensity, with Keokuk, Iowa, and Johnson counties also experiencing abnormally dry to severe drought conditions and dryness creeping into the northern halves of Jefferson and Henry counties. The northern half of the state is experiencing abnormally dry to extreme drought conditions. The weather summary from the most recent Iowa Crop Progress and Condition report notes above-average temperatures and below normal precipitation were observed last week. The statewide average was .57 of an inch while the normal is .95 of an inch, and much of southern Iowa reported only a few tenths of an inch of rainfall. Topsoil moisture levels rated 24% very short, 40% short, 36% adequate, and 0% surplus. Subsoil moisture levels rated 27% very short, 42% short, 31% adequate, and 0% surplus.

Comments / 0

Community Policy