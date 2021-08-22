Sultry conditions persist across the Triad

Today: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Storm. High 89.

Tonight: Isolated Evening Storm. Partly Cloudy. Low 70.

Monday: Partly Sunny. Hot. Isolated Storm. High 91.

Tuesday : Partly Sunny. Hot. Isolated. Storm. High 92.

Wednesday: Sun & Clouds. Few P.M. Storms. High 90.

WEATHER SUMMARY:

Overall it will be a nice day for outdoor activities. While the afternoon storm chance will be low at only 30%, a few isolated storms can’t be ruled out through the evening. A surface trough of low pressure combined with a daytime heating will produce a 30% storm chance. The high today will be 89, with a low near 70 overnight.

The surface trough of low pressure will remain over the area for much of this week. Also, over the next few days, weak high pressure will build over the region. This will keep us generally hot and for the most part dry. The afternoon storm chance for Monday and Tuesday will be only 20%. Highs in the lower 90’s are expected both days. Additional available moisture will bring a 40% afternoon storms chance for Wednesday through Friday with highs in the upper 80’s.

The normal high is 86, and the normal low is 68.

