Alexandre Pantoja on UFC champ Brandon Moreno: ‘I’ve submitted him once, I beat him 30-26, and now I’ll go for the knockout’
Alexandre Pantoja is confident that his history with UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno could lead to a title shot after Saturday night’s UFC Vegas 34. Pantoja, who faces Brandon Royval at the UFC APEX, holds a couple of wins over “The Assassin Baby” inside the octagon. The first one took place during The Ultimate Fighter 24 in 2016, therefore it isn’t included in his official record. Two years after tapping Moreno with a rear-naked choke, the Brazilian came out on top via decision at UFC Chile.www.mmafighting.com
