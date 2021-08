Time: 7:10 Central. Vegas Line: -135 MIL / MIN +115. Weather: 40% chance of rain, possible thunderstorms, 75° at first pitch. Andrew Albers is back! Older (the term being relative) Twins fans may remember his MLB debut as a starter in 2013, the Twins’ third-straight 90-loss season (before which they hadn’t been as bad since 2000). Albers, whose top speed was 89 throwing downhill in a hurricane, came within two outs of a complete game shutout... something he’d actually achieve in his second start. The rest of his season, and return to the Twins in 2016, weren’t as magical. He’s spent the last three years in Japan before playing alright in St. Paul this season.