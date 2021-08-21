Cancel
NFL

WATCH: Justin Fields' helmet goes flying after crushing hit

By Luke Easterling
 7 days ago
The Chicago Bears appear to have their quarterback of the future (and present) in first-round pick Justin Fields, but they might want to stop letting defenders get free shots at him.

Buffalo Bills defender Andre Smith made the most of his unblocked opportunity to give Fields a “welcome to the NFL” moment during Saturday’s preseason matchup, delivering a devastating blow that sent Fields’ helmet flying (via Pro Football Focus).

Fields didn’t appear to sustain any injury from the hit, and continued to build upon the success he had in his preseason debut.

Justin Fields
