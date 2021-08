Ryan Clark had a long career in the NFL. He made the Pro Bowl as a safety in Pittsburgh and also helped the Steelers win the Super Bowl in 2008. During his time in the league, the man played with some pretty good quarterbacks. Kerry Collins in New York, Kirk Cousins in Washington, and of course Ben Roethlisberger in Pittsburgh. He also played against greats like Tom Brady and Peyton Manning on a regular basis. So the guy has a firm grasp on what good QBs are supposed to look like. This is what makes his love of Justin Fields so interesting.