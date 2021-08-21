Cancel
Week 1 stats: Vols' quarterback commit Tayven Jackson

By Dan Harralson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
2022 quarterback prospect Tayven Jackson committed to Tennessee on April 28.

Jackson was offered by the Vols on Feb. 28.

The 6-foot-4, 195-pound signal-caller is from Center Grove High School in Greenwood, Indiana.

Center Grove kicked off its 2021 season Friday at Warren Central High School in Indianapolis.

Center Grove defeated Warren Central, 38-14.

Jackson completed 10-of-16 passes for 143 yards and one touchdown. He also scored one rushing touchdown.

Following Jackson’s commitment, Center Grove quarterbacks coach Joe Siderewicz joined the show “Tennessee Two-A-Days” and discussed the type of player the Vols are getting.

Siderewicz mentioned Tennessee’s offense under Josh Heupel is similar to what Jackson is playing in now.

“He has a great offense there,” Siderewicz said of Heupel’s offense at Tennessee. “A lot of those things are things that we do. Tayven loves that kind of stuff. I see some of the similar concepts that we run here that I saw Tennessee run in the spring game. The first pass I saw them complete was an H-back slipping out in the flat, like he was going to trap block the end of the line, and slipped out. That’s one of our first base passes we throw in, a little read there. Tayven will be very comfortable with that.

“He is smart enough about football to know he has a lot to learn there, and the terminology is going to be different, but at least he has those skills, those techniques and experience running those things here at Center Grove.”

The football early signing period takes place Dec. 15-17 for the 2022 recruiting class.

