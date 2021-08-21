Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lima, OH

David Trinko: Excitement and so much more as school begins

By Editorials
Posted by 
The Lima News
The Lima News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lgvr6_0bYzEfJA00

I’ve heard the question so many times, I dread it — even if it’s aimed at my daughters.

“Are you excited about school starting?”

School started last week for some area districts, with most remaining ones starting this week or the one after that. Apparently, adults talking to children in August decided that question is the easiest form of small talk. It’s the equivalent of talking about the weather with another adult.

Yet it’s a question so fraught with nuance when you think about it.

You’re asking people who haven’t had a lot of responsibilities if they’re anxious to return to full-scale busy-ness. I can’t imagine asking someone on the last day of a vacation if they’re excited about work starting again Monday.

You’re also making them predict a future with so many variables. Will they like the teacher? Will the mix of people in the class be enjoyable or frustrating? Do they like the classes they’ll take first thing in the morning? Will they be too tired at the end of the day to enjoy the things they do like?

There’s always the unknown. My 14-year-old daughter is moving from being king as an eighth-grader at her elementary to becoming a pawn as a freshman in her high school. Everything is new to her, including planning her day to make sure she has the right books with her at the right time while minimizing trips to her locker. She doesn’t know which classes will have friends in them, as she’s still learning her own schedule, much less her pals’.

There’s the reality that people grow and change over the summer. My 12-year-old daughter probably thinks she has a handle on going into eighth grade, where it’s her turn to rule the school. Still, the social structure in junior high is about as sturdy as the towers in the game “Angry Birds.” She’d be ignorant if she wasn’t a little concerned that something happened over the summer to alter her school’s hierarchy.

So much of enjoying school can fall on how much you connect with a teacher. My 7-year-old got along great with her past teachers, but there’s no promise her second-grade teacher will become her buddy too. This year’s classroom leader will emphasize different rules than last year’s. Some things may matter more; some will matter less. That’s a lot for a young mind to process.

When I’ve heard people inevitably ask my daughters about their excitement levels for school, I’ve tried to think back the 30-plus years since I was their age. There were so many emotions going through my head then: Optimism to dread to joy to ambivalence. Eventually, I realized the only way through it was through it.

I don’t know how I would’ve explained all those mixed feelings to the adults in my life when they asked if I was excited about school starting.

I suspect I’d answer like my own daughters do: “It’s OK, I guess.”

David Trinko is managing editor of The Lima News. Reach him at 567-242-0467, by email at dtrinko@limanews.com or on Twitter @Lima_Trinko.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
The Lima News

The Lima News

Lima, OH
3K+
Followers
179
Post
870K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Lima News

IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lima, OH
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy