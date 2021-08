The Mets lost to the Dodgers in extra innings for the second straight time last night, this time by a score of 2-1. Taijuan Walker was brilliant, tossing 6 1⁄3 hitless innings before Will Smith tied the game in the seventh with a solo homer. Michael Conforto had hit a solo shot in the fourth inning to put the Mets on the board. That was it for the scoring in regulation; Aaron Loup helped Walker get out of the seventh inning and then Miguel Castro and Seth Lugo each contributed a scoreless inning in relief.