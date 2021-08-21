Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Barty leads fresh faces into tournament finals

By Associated Press
sandiegouniontribune.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMASON, Ohio — Top-ranked Ash Barty will make her first Western & Southern final appearance Sunday. Just like everybody else. No. 76 Jil Teichmann will meet Barty in the women’s final. Olympic gold medalist Alexander Zverev will face No. 7 Andrey Rublev in the men’s final after the seventh-ranked Rublev rallied to upset No. 2 and top-seeded Daniil Medvedev, 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 on Saturday in the first men’s semifinal.

www.sandiegouniontribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stefanos Tsitsipas
Person
Angelique Kerber
Person
Novak Djokovic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mason#Western Southern#Russian#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
SportsPosted by
AFP

Rublev profits from Medvedev meltdown, Barty to face Teichmann

Andrey Rublev won a battle of top 10 Russians on Saturday, overhauling fading Daniil Medvedev 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 to reach the final of the ATP and WTA Cincinnati Masters on Saturday. World number seven Rublev had never won so much as a set in four previous losses to his compatriot, currently ranked second in the world and the top seed in the prestigious hardcourt tournament that serves as a tuneup for the US Open. In the women's draw, world number one Ashleigh Barty reached her sixth final of the season with a 6-2, 7-5 victory over Angelique Kerber. The top-seeded Aussie, who has led the rankings for the past 82 weeks, needed an hour and a quarter to move into Sunday's title match, surpassing her semi-final showing from 2019.
Tennistennisthreads.net

Teichmann upsets Pliskova as Barty breezes into Cincy final

Hopes of a repeat of the Wimbledon final were dashed when unseeded Jil Teichmann continued her string of upsets at the Western & Southern Open with a straight sets win over the No 5 seed Karolina Pliskova on Saturday, and she will now meet the unstoppable World No 1 Ash Barty, who extended her stunning hot streak with an emphatic win over Angelique Kerber.
Tennistennisthreads.net

Barty beats Krejcikova to face Kerber in Cincy semi-final

Ash Barty was again at her best dispatching Barbora Krejcikova in her quarter-final clash of the last two Grand Slam champions at the Western & Southern Open on Friday, while two retirements aided the progress of Angelique Kerber and Karolina Pliskova, and Jil Teichman came out the winner of the Swiss roll with Olympic gold medallist Belinda Bencic.
Mason, OHsunny95.com

Barty leads wave of newcomers to Western & Southern finals

MASON, Ohio (AP) — Top-rankled Ash Barty became on Saturday the first of four newcomers to reach their first Western & Southern finals. The top-ranked Barty advanced to Sunday’s women’s final with a win over Angelique Kerber. No. 2 and top-seeded Daniil Medvedev was denied a third straight men’s final...
Mason, OHabc17news.com

Barty, Zverev notch efficient wins in Cincinnati finals

MASON, Ohio (AP) — Ash Barty bounced back from a disappointing loss at the Tokyo Olympics. Gold medalist Alexander Zverev carried over his momentum from Tokyo. Both are in fine form heading into the U.S. Open, which begins a week from Monday in New York. The top-ranked Barty won her fifth title of the season, taking eight of the last nine games from wild card Jil Teichmann for a straight-sets victory in the Western & Southern Open final. Zverev, too, had a relatively easy time in the Cincinnati final. He won the first four games over Andrey Rublev and finished off the seventh-ranked player in 58 minutes.
TennisBleacher Report

US Open Tennis 2021: Odds, Predictions for Key Players in Draw

Stefanos Tsitsipas might have avoided Novak Djokovic's side of the men's singles bracket at the U.S. Open, but he still ended up with a less-than-ideal draw. The third-seeded Greek will face 2012 U.S. Open champion Andy Murray in the first round of the tournament, which begins on August 30. The...
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Djokovic opens against qualifier, Tsitsipas to face Murray

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Novak Djokovic will launch his bid to complete the calendar-year Grand Slam at the U.S. Open against a qualifier, but his path gets much tougher with potential clashes against Matteo Berrettini and Alexander Zverev. French Open runner-up and third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas will take on former...
Tennistennishead.net

Wimbledon champion Ashleigh Barty reaches another WTA final

Ashleigh Barty is into another WTA final after battling past German Angelique Kerber in straight sets to reach the Western & Southern Open final. Barty beat the world number 22 6-2, 7-5 in one hour and 14 minutes, firing 29 winners and 12 aces. The 2021 Wimbledon champion is playing...
Tenniswashingtonnewsday.com

With Barty leading the top rivals, Osaka defends her US Open title.

With Barty leading the top rivals, Osaka defends her US Open title. The year’s final Grand Slam begins Monday, with top-ranked Wimbledon winner Ashleigh Barty leading a slew of challengers, with defending champion Naomi Osaka seeking her third championship in four tries. What remains to be seen is if Osaka...
Tennisaudacy.com

Djokovic's true Slam bid at US Open starts against qualifier

Novak Djokovic will begin his bid to win the U.S. Open for a men's-record 21st major tennis championship and to complete a calendar-year Grand Slam by facing a player who comes through qualifying. Win that, and Djokovic's potential path — as determined by Thursday's draw — could include 2014 finalist...

Comments / 0

Community Policy