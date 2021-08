Walmart announced the launch of its latest delivery business venture - Walmart GoLocal. In an effort to help smaller businesses, Walmart has designed a delivery service for local businesses and merchants. The company has spent years scaling its commercial capabilities and has decided to extend many of its resources to small businesses. Walmart has an unmatched ability to execute deliveries in an efficient and effortless manner. Walmart GoLocal will help small businesses grow by taking advantage of the brand's advanced delivery services. Walmart GoLocal will deliver goods for any merchant of any size - whether it be a bakery, an auto retailer, or a boutique store.