Woodward, OK

MERITA PARSONS

By Marione Martin
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMerita Parsons, 82-year-old Woodward resident, passed away Thursday, August 19, 2021, in Woodward, Oklahoma. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, August 24, 2021, in the Faith United Methodist Church with Reverend Scott Ware officiating. Interment will follow in Elmwood Cemetery with the Billings Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers the family ask that memorial contributions be made to Faith United Methodist Church with the funeral home accepting the contributions.

