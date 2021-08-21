Breaking news: Man sues McDonald's for still being depressed after eating Happy Meal

We have had troops in Afghanistan for 20 years and over 2000 American soldiers have died trying to save the people and force democracy on them. Over time there have been eight countries/dynasties invade Afghanistan. England tried it three times, only to be booted out, and before us the Russians nearly went broke trying to take over the country. It just took us lots longer to find out we were trying to teach a pig to sing (it wastes your time and annoys the pig).