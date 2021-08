The actual faceoff between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley took a backseat Thursday when a scuffle broke out between members of their camps. "It's more personal for me too," Paul said to reporter Mike Bohn (1:50 mark). "Just seeing his team act the way they did. And, by the way, he's probably sitting there saying the same thing. … They were also being super disrespectful. My team is professional. Were they in the wrong? Yeah. But they're never just going to come out of pocket and just act up like that."