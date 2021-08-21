Chris Weidman believes “bad juju” from injury played a part in Weili Zhang’s loss to Rose Namajunas at UFC 261
Chris Weidman believes that “bad juju” from his gruesome injury at UFC 261 played a part in Weili Zhang’s title loss to Rose Namajunas. Weidman (15-6 MMA), a former UFC middleweight champion, squared off with perennial division contender Uriah Hall on April 24 in Jacksonville. The contest lasted all of seventeen seconds, as the first kick that Chris threw was checked by Hall and resulted in ‘The All American’ breaking his leg.www.bjpenn.com
Comments / 0