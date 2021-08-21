Chris Weidman believes “bad juju” from injury played a part in Weili Zhang’s loss to Rose Namajunas at UFC 261

If Chris Weidman fights again, he wants there to be no doubt that he’s coming back to be among the elite. The former UFC middleweight champion recently underwent a second surgery to address the severe leg injury he suffered in a fight with Uriah Hall at UFC 261 in April. On Wednesday, Weidman explained on The MMA Hour that the first surgery was strictly to insert a rod into his broken tibia, a bigger bone that bears more weight than the fibula, while the fibula was left to heal on its own. When Weidman continued to experience complications, he underwent a CAT scan and it was discovered that the fibula was non-union and not healing.