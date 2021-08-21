Cancel
Chris Weidman believes “bad juju” from injury played a part in Weili Zhang’s loss to Rose Namajunas at UFC 261

By Chris Taylor
bjpenndotcom
bjpenndotcom
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Chris Weidman believes that “bad juju” from his gruesome injury at UFC 261 played a part in Weili Zhang’s title loss to Rose Namajunas. Weidman (15-6 MMA), a former UFC middleweight champion, squared off with perennial division contender Uriah Hall on April 24 in Jacksonville. The contest lasted all of seventeen seconds, as the first kick that Chris threw was checked by Hall and resulted in ‘The All American’ breaking his leg.

