The freedom to grow out your farm in any way you like in Stardew Valley is quite the experience. As you continue to expand and explore, achievements will be awarded, which also allow in-game prizes to be claimed. After you receive your first one, you’ll receive a letter from the Hat Mouse. This little guy sells hats, each representing an achievement you’ve unlocked. He tells you to come to the “old haus,” but where is it? Here’s what you need to know in order to find the Hat Mouse.