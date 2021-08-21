Cancel
Oakland, CA

Pedestrian ‘severely wounded’ in East Oakland hit-and-run

By Fiona Kelliher
Mercury News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOAKLAND — A pedestrian was struck by a car and severely wounded in a hit-and-run early Saturday near the city’s Jingletown neighborhood, authorities said. Just before 1:30 a.m., a man was seen stumbling on the northbound lanes of Interstate 880 near High Street, California Highway Patrol officials said in a news release. Around the same time, authorities received reports that a car had hit a pedestrian at the same location.

