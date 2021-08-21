Cancel
Brazoria County, TX

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Bolivar Peninsula, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-21 15:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-21 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Bolivar Peninsula; Brazoria Islands; Galveston Island; Matagorda Islands BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Elevated surf, dangerous rip currents and minor coastal flooding due to elevated tides and moderate wave run-up along area beaches around times of high tide. * WHERE...Brazoria Islands, Matagorda Islands, Bolivar Peninsula and Galveston Island Counties. * WHEN...Through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Surf will be elevated on area beaches. Around times of high tide, waves will run up area beaches further than normal.

alerts.weather.gov

