Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cullman by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 15:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-21 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cullman The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Cullman County in north central Alabama * Until 345 PM CDT. * At 315 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Smith Dam, or 12 miles southeast of Arley, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Hanceville, Dodge City, Garden City, Colony, Wilburn, Bremen, Arkadelphia, Black Bottom and Smith Lake. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH