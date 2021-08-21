Special Weather Statement issued for Wilkes by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 16:17:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-21 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Wilkes A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Wilkes County through 445 PM EDT At 413 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Millers Creek, or near Wilbar, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds up to 40 MPH and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Wilbar Mulberry Cricket Wilkesboro Reservoir Buck Millers Creek and Fairplains. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH