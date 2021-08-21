Haywood Co. provides update on power disconnection and building inspections
HAYWOOD, NC (FOX Carolina)- Haywood County Emergency Services provides an update on home damage assessments following the flooding that hit the area. Officials say that building inspectors from the Office of State Fire Marshall are going from house to house to perform damage assessments. If these inspectors determine that the damage to a home is severe, they may need to turn off the home's electricity to prevent further issues.www.foxcarolina.com
Comments / 0