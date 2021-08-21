Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

REEL REVIEWS: Tangled plot only takes away from ‘Protege’ story

By Alice Reese Herald-Banner Correspondent
Corbin Times Tribune
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHE PROTEGE (Theaters) Saved after a massacre in Saigon as a young orphan by a soldier named Moody Dutton (Samuel L. Jackson), Anna (Maggie Q) grows up learning to follow in Moody’s chosen profession. Although she has a rare book store in London as a cover, Anna has become a skilled assassin just like her aging mentor Moody.

www.thetimestribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rembrandt
Person
David Rintoul
Person
Maggie Q
Person
Michael Keaton
Person
Bill Nighy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Milan Birch#Aussie#The Herald Banner#Ketr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
MoviesGreenville Herald-Banner

REEL REVIEWS: Aretha’s pick Hudson shines in ‘Respect’

Selected to play the role by the Queen of Soul herself, Jennifer Hudson shines brilliantly in “Respect.”. It is Hudson’s voice on the soundtrack of Aretha Franklin’s life story. Besides her musical contributions, the Oscar-winning actress gives an uplifting and sometimes heart-wrenching performance as the complicated “warts and all” story unfolds.
MoviesPopculture

Netflix Adding One of the '80s' Most Iconic Movies in September

Netflix is set to add a classic Spike Lee film to its service in September. Lee's 1989 film Do the Right Thing will be added to Netflix at the beginning of September. Do the Right Thing is one of Lee's most famous projects and garnered a slew of awards attention upon its release, including two Academy Award nominations.
Movieswcbe.org

The Protege

Heavily cliched but peppered with great actors and occasionally smart dialogue. “We find people who can’t be found.” Anna (Maggie Q) That’s all of the back story you need to know about two highly-accomplished assassins: Anna, the protégé, and seasoned-killer Moody (Samuel L. Jackson). When Moody apparently gets assassinated himself by unknown world-thugs, Anna goes after them. That’s all you need to know of plot.
Moviesarcamax.com

Review: Maggie Q deserves better than 'The Protege' provides

The allure of on-screen female assassins is complicated. Watching highly skilled, dangerous women take out their marks in dynamic action sequences is undeniably thrilling — especially if these targets are bad men. But it's less exciting that in many of these stories, the women are only assassins because of their history with bad men.
MoviesMiami Herald

Review: Maggie Q, Michael Keaton try to save ‘The Protege’ from itself

That thought might cross your mind more than once during "The Protege," a new action-thriller now playing in theaters. There are certain points in director Martin Campbell's revenge flick that may cause you to chuckle quietly as you attempt to wrap your head around how this latest plot contrivance could have occurred.
TV & Videosflickdirect.com

The Protege Video Review

Rescued as a child by the legendary assassin Moody (Samuel L. Jackson) and trained in the family business, Anna (Maggie Q) is the world's most skilled contract killer. But when Moody -- the man who was like a father to her and taught her everything she needs to know about trust and survival -- is brutally killed, Anna vows revenge. As she becomes entangled with an enigmatic killer (Michael Keaton) whose attraction to her goes way beyond cat and mouse, their confrontation turns deadly and the loose ends of a life spent killing will weave themselves ever tighter.
MoviesBoston Herald

‘Protege’ thin on plot, heavy on action & violence

Rated R. At AMC Boston Common, AMC South Bay, Regal Fenway and suburban theaters. To such female-fronted, “John Wick”-style assassin films such as “Atomic Blonde,” “Red Sparrow” and last month’s “Gunpowder Milkshake,” we can now add Martin Campbell’s “The Protege” with Maggie Q of “Nikita” and “Designated Survivor” in the lead female role. The action begins in 1991 in Vietnam, where a preteen girl (Eva Nugyen Thorsen) survives the murder of her family and apparently kills all of her family’s attackers with one of their own weapons. She’s so precocious. The traumatized girl is then taken under wing by military assassin Moody (Samuel L. Jackson) and trained to be his heir. When Moody is later murdered by unknown killers at his English estate stronghold, a grown-up Anna (Q), whose London rare bookshop is shot to pieces by the same assassins, seeks to find her foster father’s killers and exact vengeance.
MoviesMovieWeb

The Protege Review: A Veteran Cast & Skilled Direction Lift Midrange Actioner

A veteran Hollywood cast and skilled direction take a convoluted B-movie plot to higher ground. The Protégé puts a brutalized orphan girl under the tutelage of a wily assassin. He becomes a father, friend, and mentor. Who teaches her to go for the jugular like a stalking tiger. The film is loaded with punishing action scenes, but succumbs to periodic silliness with nonsensical flirtations and wild plot twists.
MoviesMiami Herald

Review: ‘The Protege’ is a sleek and derivative diversion

Maggie Q should really be the star of “The Protege.” She's in virtually every scene, whether covered in blood or couture. But top billing for this thriller goes to Michael Keaton, who saunters in by the 22-minute mark. What does a girl have to do?. Q fans will just probably...
Moviesmoviehole.net

The Protege Review : Solid fare from 007 director Campbell

Who is ready for Martin Campbell to get back in the action movie saddle again? Campbell is the director of two of the best Bond films out there in the form of Goldeneye and Casino Royale. He also has some fun, solid outings like The Foreigner, Edge of Darkness, and The Mask of Zorro. When his name popped up during the trailer for The Protégé, I got plenty excited to see what he does with this story full of hired guns and revenge. Throw in a fun cast including Maggie Q, Samuel L. Jackson, and Michael Keaton, there is some potential for this action flick.
MoviesSFGate

'The Power of the Dog' Trailer: Benedict Cumberbatch Whistles His Way Through First Clip From Netflix Film

Ahead of its upcoming premiere at the Venice Film Festival, Netflix has released the first teaser trailer for Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog,” starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons and Kodi Smit-McPhee. The only film to be screening at all of the fall festivals (Telluride, Toronto and New York), the film is one of the awards season’s most anticipated titles.
Cheyenne, WYWyoming Tribune Eagle

Film caps 8-27-21

Here’s a list of movies now playing in Cheyenne. Local theaters are noted at the end of each capsule. Summaries provided by IMDB. NEW! “Candyman” (R) A “spiritual sequel” to the 1992 horror film “Candyman” that returns to the now-gentrified Chicago neighborhood where the legend began. With Colman Domingo, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Teyonah Parris, Tony Todd, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Vanessa Williams. Written by Jordan Peele, Win Rosenfeld and Nia DaCosta. Directed by Nia DaCosta. (1:31) Capitol 16.
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Jane Campion’s ‘The Power of the Dog’: Benedict Cumberbatch Whistles Haunting Tune in Teaser Trailer

Netflix has released a first look at its upcoming film The Power of the Dog, written, directed and produced by Academy Award winner Jane Campion. During the one-minute clip, Benedict Cumberbatch’s character whistles a haunting tune as he peers out a window. One of the final shots of the teaser is a close-up of flowers splattered with blood.  The drama, based on a novel of the same name by Thomas Savage and set in Montana in 1925, tells the story of an intimidating rancher, Phil Burbank (Cumberbatch), and his brother, George (Plemons). When George marries a widower and single mother (Kirsten Dunst),...
Movieshometownsource.com

Short Redhead Reel Reviews for the week of Aug. 27

Rating system: (4=Don't miss, 3=Good, 2=Worth a look, 1=Forget it) For more reviews, click here. “Breathless” (NR) (3) [Subtitled] [DVD and VOD only] — After stealing a car and impulsively murdering a cop in Jean-Luc Godard’s black-and-white, New French Wave 1960 film, which is based on a François Truffaut short story, a handsome, petty car thief (Jean-Paul Belmondo) rekindles a romance with a pretty American journalism student (Jean Seberg) in Paris while contemplating his escape to Rome.
Theater & Dancefemalefirst.co.uk

Take a look at the trailer for Come From Away

This Broadway show tells the tale of both heartbreak and hope. Musicals have always been a unique type of entertainment, with all different genres morphing into song and dance; Grease, Sweeny Todd and Little Shop of Horrors are three examples. However, a musical based on the true events of 9/11 is something unique in and of itself.
Moviesdarkhorizons.com

Teaser: Jane Campion’s “The Power Of The Dog”

The first trailer has been released for acclaimed director Jane Campion’s “The Power Of The Dog” for Netflix/See-Saw Films. The film hits select cinemas in November and arrives on Netflix worldwide on December 1st. Campion adapted the film based on Thomas Savage’s 1967 novel. The story follows wealthy Montana brothers...
TV & VideosSan Francisco Chronicle

Review: Michael Keaton headlines riveting Netflix drama about the aftermath of 9/11

Just as the Oscar-winning “Spotlight” examined the priest sexual abuse crisis through the lens of journalists, the riveting “Worth” delves into the 9/11 catastrophe from the perspective of lawyers who run a victim compensation fund. It may sound like a dry legal procedural, but there is a powerful and poignant undercurrent in almost every scene.

Comments / 0

Community Policy