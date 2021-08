The Arizona Diamondbacks made the following roster move:. Selected OF Jake McCarthy (No. 30) from Triple-A Reno. Overall this year, the D-backs have a .341 win percentage - barely one game in three. But you wouldn’t know that if you were a fan of the Reds or Phillies. Against those two teams with playoff aspirations (admittedly, fading fast in the latter’s case), the Diamondbacks are a startling 9-1 this year. Indeed, all told, the Diamondbacks have played... well, let’s just say okay against the other divisions in the National League. Their combined record against the Central and East is 25-34. While still below even, that’s a .424 win percentage, compared to the 18-43 within the West, a .295 W%. [Worst still would be the 1-8 record against the American League]