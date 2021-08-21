Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash Festival reopens after storm evacuation — Day 2 PHOTO HIGHLIGHTS

Stormy weather put a brief damper on Lyrical Lemonade’s Summer Smash Festival in Douglass Park on Saturday. Chicago fan favorite Joey Purp got the action off to a start Saturday afternoon before the fest was ground to a halt by heavy rain and strong winds. Concertgoers were asked to evacuate the grounds shortly after 3 p.m. Messages were posted on the festival’s social media accounts as well as at the park on giant video screens asking attendees to “seek shelter.” Staff directed most of the crowd to the parking lots at nearby Mt. Sinai Hospital and the Douglass Park Cultural and Community Center.