The Price Is Right's Bob Barker Looks Back On What He Loved About Hosting Game Show For 35 Years
There are only a handful of people that are certified, bonafide, put-a-stamp-on-it pop culture institutions. In the world of game shows, Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek, who died in late 2020 from pancreatic cancer, was one of them. Yet another is former The Price Is Right host Bob Barker. He handed the baton to Drew Carey back in 2007, but Barker still has love for the show he hosted for 35 incredible years.www.cinemablend.com
Comments / 0