Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

The Price Is Right's Bob Barker Looks Back On What He Loved About Hosting Game Show For 35 Years

By Lauren Vanderveen
Posted by 
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There are only a handful of people that are certified, bonafide, put-a-stamp-on-it pop culture institutions. In the world of game shows, Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek, who died in late 2020 from pancreatic cancer, was one of them. Yet another is former The Price Is Right host Bob Barker. He handed the baton to Drew Carey back in 2007, but Barker still has love for the show he hosted for 35 incredible years.

www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

Saint Louis, MO
33K+
Followers
25K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

CINEMABLEND is the go-to-source for today's information and updates on new movies, tv shows, and celebrity news. Visit now to see what's new!

 https://www.cinemablend.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drew Carey
Person
Alex Trebek
Person
Bob Barker
Person
Adam Sandler
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game Show#The Price Is Right#Heart And Soul#Reality Tv#Price#U S Navy#Japanese#Cbs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Jeopardy!
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
World War II
Related
TV & VideosGossip Cop

Bob Barker Had Harsh Advice For Drew Carey Before He Joined ‘Price Is Right’

Season 50 of The Price Is Right is rapidly approaching and in honor of the momentous occasion, beloved former host Bob Barker and Drew Carey teamed up for an interview where they spilled previously unknown secrets about the conversation they had following Barker’s retirement. The veteran game show host had some harsh, but fair, advice for then-newcomer Carey that the former sitcom actor took to heart.
NFLPosted by
CinemaBlend

Why The Big Bang Theory's Mayim Bialik Didn't Land Jeopardy's Hosting Gig By Herself

As Jeopardy! fans have watched champion Matt Amodio quickly rise up the ranks to become one of the highest-earning winners in the show's history, his celebration-worthy success has been dwarfed by the game show's behind-the-scene struggles with finding a permanent replacement for the late, great Alex Trebek. This past week brought the news that Jeopardy! will welcome not only executive producer Mike Richards to the full-time hosting party, but also Big Bang Theory vet and previous guest host Mayim Bialik. And now it's being reported that Bialik could have had the job all to herself if her schedule wasn't already so booked up.
TV & VideosPosted by
Vice

Jeopardy Fans Are Spiraling About the Show's New Host

On Wednesday, Variety reported that Jeopardy executive producer Mike Richards is in "advanced negotiations" to become the next host. Fans of the long running quiz show had some questions, such as "who?" and "why?" Alex Trebek hosted Jeopardy for nearly 40 years, until his death last year. Replacing the beloved...
TV Showswnypapers.com

CBS' iconic game show 'The Price Is Right' celebrates its 50th season

Daytime Emmy Award-winning series premieres, Monday, Sept. 13. √ Special primetime episode of ‘The Price Is Right’ commemorating historic milestone to air Thursday, Sept. 30. √ Watch: Fans can submit videos with what ‘The Price Is Right’ means to them for a chance to see themselves on the show. Daytime...
TV & VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

Watch Ex-Jeopardy Host Mike Richards' Failed Audition To Replace Price Is Right's Bob Barker

Jeopardy! has been making headlines for the past year, as the iconic game show has been on the hunt for a new permanent host. But more recently, the buzz has been related to Mike Richards, who was tapped to succeed the late, great Alex Trebek over a week ago. However, he resigned from the position after some past offensive comments and a lawsuit resurfaced. While Richards spent this year vying for the Jeopardy! hosting gig, some may not know that he was previously in contention to host The Price is Right after Bob Barker’s retirement. And as it so happens, there’s footage of his failed hosting audition for that show.
TV & VideosPopculture

'Jeopardy!' Reportedly Wanted Mayim Bialik as Full-Time Host, But Here's What Happened

Mike Richards was not the first choice for the permanent host of Jeopardy!, a new report says. Richards, who serves as executive producer on the long-running game show, was named host of Jeopardy! on Wednesday following a months-long search to find the late Alex Trebek's replacement. His selection has been mired in controversy and as it turns out, was a fallback option among Sony Studios executives, who originally wanted Big Bang Theory Mayim Bialik to take the role.
TV & VideosDen of Geek

Jeopardy! Makes a Great Choice for Host, But Not the Right One

When Jeopardy! executive producer Mike Richards guest hosted the long-running quiz show, it seemed as though he was just doing the series a solid while it scrambled together to find other, more high profile guest hosts. The loss of longtime Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek was a massive one and the...
TV & VideosPopculture

'Jeopardy!': Mayim Bialik Reacts After Being Named Primetime Host

Jeopardy! announced on Wednesday that Mayim Bialik will be the new host of the show's primetime specials, as well as a forthcoming spinoff. Now, the former Big Bang Theory actress has reacted to the big news, taking to Instagram to proclaim, "It's true!" She went on to write, " Been waiting a long time to tell you all. Really really honored and astounded and excited for this - it’s beyond anything I ever imagined could happen."
TV & VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

How Jeopardy Is Reportedly Trying To Keep Mayim Bialik Around As A More Permanent Host

The hosting situation over at Jeopardy! is a seemingly endless source of entertainment at this point. (At least for fans, if not for the stressed-out producers wishing to make controversy-free magic happen behind the scenes.) The iconic game show's latest update revealed, in the aftermath of Mike Richards stepping down after one day as "permanent" host, that The Big Bang Theory vet and past guest host Mayim Bialik would be returning for a few more weeks of daily episodes, on top of her impending gig as host of Jeopardy!'s primetime specials. But it looks like producers are trying to figure out how to keep Bialik around perpetually.
TV & VideosPosted by
Fox News

'Jeopardy!' announces Mayim Bialik, Mike Richards as permanent hosts to replace Alex Trebek

Mike Richards and Mayim Bialik will officially split hosting duties as the new permanent hosts of "Jeopardy!" Sony Pictures Entertainment on Wednesday announced that, after a lengthy search process and close to a year of guest hosts, the "Jeopardy!" executive producer and the former "Big Bang Theory" actress will act as the permanent replacements for Alex Trebek. Trebek was the host of the popular game show for 37 years before he died in November of 2020 after a lengthy and public battle with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

Ken Jennings reacts to Mike Richards' hosting exit: I hate that Jeopardy! "has to be sullied by backstage drama"

Jennings, who remains a consulting producer on Jeopardy!, tells The New York Times that the show is "one of the last pure things in a troubled age. And I hate that something pure like that has to be sullied by backstage drama.” Jennings was part of a small gathering Thursday at a ceremony at Sony Pictures Studios renaming the Jeopardy! soundstage after Alex Trebek. According to The Times, Jennings and fellow former contestant and guest co-host Buzzy Cohen had planned to watch Richards' debut. But they were escorted from the soundstage to a nearby green room and reportedly told that Richards was too nervous to have them in studio.
TV & VideosPopculture

Markie Post: Cause of Death Revealed by Manager

Markie Post died of cancer, her manager, Ellen Lubin Santisky, told Deadline on Sunday. Post, born Marjorie Armstrong Post, was 70. She was best known for her role as public defender Christine Sullivan on NBC's Night Court and appeared in dozens of movies and television shows during her four-decade career.

Comments / 0

Community Policy