The Price Is Right's Bob Barker Looks Back On What He Loved About Hosting Game Show For 35 Years

Jeopardy! has been making headlines for the past year, as the iconic game show has been on the hunt for a new permanent host. But more recently, the buzz has been related to Mike Richards, who was tapped to succeed the late, great Alex Trebek over a week ago. However, he resigned from the position after some past offensive comments and a lawsuit resurfaced. While Richards spent this year vying for the Jeopardy! hosting gig, some may not know that he was previously in contention to host The Price is Right after Bob Barker’s retirement. And as it so happens, there’s footage of his failed hosting audition for that show.