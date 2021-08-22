Cancel
Food & Drinks

Hot Dog Fans Receive Bad Health News as Part of New Study

By Daniel S. Levine
Popculture
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs many of us know, eating hot dogs on a daily basis is not a healthy diet, but a new study from University of Michigan researchers found almost exactly how much of your life that hot dog could cost you. Researchers Olivier Jolliet and Katerina S. Stylianou unveiled their Health Nutritional Index in the latest issue of Nature Food, to show how unhealthy foods could shave off minutes of your life and how healthier choices could add minutes. Their study found that substituting just 10% of the daily caloric intake of beef and processed meats with plant-based foods could add 48 minutes of life per day.

#Plant Based Foods#Hot Dogs#Poultry#Food Drink#Nature Food#American
