Spoon cancels Des Moines concert over Iowa's COVID-19 policies
DES MOINES, Iowa — The band Spoon announced Friday they would be canceling their Des Moines concert due to Iowa's law against vaccine mandates. In a tweet, the band said they have been working with local promoters to require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for concert entry. "Due to Iowa's limitations of vaccine mandates, we're regrettably canceling the Sept 9 Des Moines show," the tweet read.www.weareiowa.com
