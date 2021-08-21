Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iowa State

Spoon cancels Des Moines concert over Iowa's COVID-19 policies

weareiowa.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDES MOINES, Iowa — The band Spoon announced Friday they would be canceling their Des Moines concert due to Iowa's law against vaccine mandates. In a tweet, the band said they have been working with local promoters to require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for concert entry. "Due to Iowa's limitations of vaccine mandates, we're regrettably canceling the Sept 9 Des Moines show," the tweet read.

www.weareiowa.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Coronavirus
Des Moines, IA
Coronavirus
Local
Iowa COVID-19 Vaccines
Des Moines, IA
COVID-19 Vaccines
Des Moines, IA
Entertainment
Des Moines, IA
Government
Des Moines, IA
Health
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Iowa Entertainment
Local
Iowa Vaccines
Local
Iowa Health
Des Moines, IA
Vaccines
City
Des Moines, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#The Hoyt Sherman Place
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 130 mph,Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

Comments / 2

Community Policy