Niagara Falls, NY

With air tanks on their last gasp, federal money helps Niagara Falls firefighters

By Thomas J. Prohaska
Buffalo News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirefighters' portable air tanks don't last forever. The members of the Niagara Falls Fire Department were well aware of that, but the cost of buying new ones proved daunting. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security helped them out Friday, with a $314,718 grant that will enable the city to buy 36 more air tanks – formally called self-contained breathing apparatus – and a new station to fill them with air.

