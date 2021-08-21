Cancel
Hot 97 Marks the Return of Summer Jam Concert, Featuring Swizz Beatz’s DMX Tribute

By Selena Hill
Black Enterprise
Black Enterprise
 7 days ago
After a one-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the Hot 97 Summer Jam concert will make a comeback on August 22 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. Distinguished by its New York flare, Summer Jam is one of the biggest annual hip hop concerts in the world. It has also set the stage for some of the biggest moments in the culture, itself. In 2001, attendees erupted in cheer when Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter brought out Michael Jackson as a surprise guest during his performance. The festival is also where Swizz Beatz initially faced off with Kanye West in an iconic producer battle in 2007, thus laying the groundwork for the cultural phenomenon known today as Verzuz. According to Hot 97 radio personality TT Torrez, this year’s festival will be just as exciting.

Black Enterprise

Black Enterprise

BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.

