Dixie Fire: More than 1.2K structures destroyed as fire continues to grow

The Dixie Fire, California's second-largest wildfire in modern history, continues to displace thousands of people as some evacuees have been allowed to return home. The more than month-old wildfire has burned at least 714,219 acres, more than 1,115 square miles, in Butte, Plumas, Lassen and Tehama counties. Recently, it has burned near the communities of Janesville and Susanville, which has a population of about 18,000.