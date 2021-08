The trenches. It is where a lot of games are won and lost in the NFL. There’s a reason a franchise left tackle is one of the most sought-after pieces to every team. For the Kansas City Chiefs, their offensive line’s play in the trenches almost singlehandedly cost them any shot they had in the Super Bowl last season. For the Tennessee Titans, it is vital to their offensive game plan as well. Their downhill running game and field-stretching passing attack have to have sufficient blockers up front to be effective. That’s where rookie Dillon Radunz comes into the equation.